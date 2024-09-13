GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,502,000 after purchasing an additional 628,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,701,000 after acquiring an additional 567,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $78.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

