GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $176.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average of $214.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

