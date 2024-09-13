GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,008 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

