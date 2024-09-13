GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 30.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $545.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.