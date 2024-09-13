GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey accounts for approximately 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Houlihan Lokey worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,580,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,303. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $151.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $157.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.21.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

