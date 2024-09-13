GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $184.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.31 and its 200 day moving average is $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.