GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 13,200 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Marten Transport worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 88.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

