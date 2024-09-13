GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $63,043,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $587.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $601.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $560.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.