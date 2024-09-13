GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $3,504,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock opened at $511.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $417.65 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $568.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.07.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

