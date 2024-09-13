GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in GitLab by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,609 shares of company stock worth $6,704,823. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.