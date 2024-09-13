Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 420.0% in August

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 4,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $18.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

