Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 420.0% in August

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 4,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $18.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
