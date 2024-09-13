Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Shares Up 2%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77. 3,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.
Further Reading
