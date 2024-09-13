Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Shares Up 2%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77. 3,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.