Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 500

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 500 ($6.54) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.54) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 516.25 ($6.75).

Glencore Stock Up 2.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 372.65 ($4.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,421.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 360.70 ($4.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 506.72 ($6.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 419.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 439.84.

In related news, insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £12,270 ($16,045.51). 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

