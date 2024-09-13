Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF ( NASDAQ:ALTY Free Report ) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

