Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Down 52.6% in August

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Clean Water ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
AQWA stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $18.80.
Global X Clean Water ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
