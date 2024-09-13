Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $35.09

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $37.40. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 245,065 shares traded.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 80,106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

