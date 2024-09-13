Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) VP Sells $481,900.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Globalstar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GSAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 5,389,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,639. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,245,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 245,999 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 318,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70,179 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.