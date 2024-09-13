GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 154,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,458,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.36.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoodRx

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GoodRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

