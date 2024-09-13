GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading 11.1% Higher

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 112,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,116,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$48.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
