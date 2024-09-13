Grand Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

