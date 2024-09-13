Grand Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,064 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Grand Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSE. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 443,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 133,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $35.06.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.