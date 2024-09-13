Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

NYSE:GVA opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

