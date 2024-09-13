GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Down 45.1% in August

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

TSLR opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.72% of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

