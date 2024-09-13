Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greentown China Price Performance

Shares of GTWCF stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Friday. Greentown China has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

About Greentown China

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

