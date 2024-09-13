Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Greentown China Price Performance
Shares of GTWCF stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Friday. Greentown China has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.
About Greentown China
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greentown China
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Greentown China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.