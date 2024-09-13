Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $88,521.27 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,246.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.27 or 0.00568733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.00292519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00034164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00082089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

