Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) CAO Kye Chen Sells 16,187 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CAO Kye Chen sold 16,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $189,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grindr Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GRND stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 234.28% and a negative net margin of 25.67%. Research analysts forecast that Grindr Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRND. TD Cowen raised their price target on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grindr by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

