Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the August 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.1 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $7.50 during trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
