Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the August 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.1 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $7.50 during trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

