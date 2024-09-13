GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.96 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

