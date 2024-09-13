Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 398,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 377,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

