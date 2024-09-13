Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.87

Shares of Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.87 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 30.10 ($0.39). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 29.72 ($0.39), with a volume of 7,086,267 shares.

Hammerson Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,006.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.90.

Hammerson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Hammerson

Hammerson Company Profile

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous bought 280,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £81,360.08 ($106,394.77). In related news, insider Habib Annous purchased 280,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £81,360.08 ($106,394.77). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £193,230.19 ($252,687.58). 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

