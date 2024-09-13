Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.87

Shares of Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.87 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 30.10 ($0.39). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 29.72 ($0.39), with a volume of 7,086,267 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,006.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.90.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
