Hardin Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.6% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $236.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $236.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

