Hardin Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,748,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period.

EWJ stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

