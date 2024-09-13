Hardin Capital Partners LLC Invests $320,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,019 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $90.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

