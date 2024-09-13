Hardin Capital Partners LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

