Hardin Capital Partners LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190,276 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,134 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,714,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,043,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

