Hardin Capital Partners LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190,276 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,134 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,714,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,043,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.