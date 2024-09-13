Hardin Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $170.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

