Hardin Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $56.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

