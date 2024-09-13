Hardin Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SDY opened at $138.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

