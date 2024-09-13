Hardin Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

