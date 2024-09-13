Hardin Capital Partners LLC Takes $363,000 Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

