Hardin Capital Partners LLC Takes $400,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

