Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
HAYN opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $759.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $402,347.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,922.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 1,035.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 71,414.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Haynes International by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
