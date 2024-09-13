HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,593,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 23.8% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 1.63% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $680,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after buying an additional 984,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,940,000 after buying an additional 14,220,295 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,307,000 after buying an additional 208,308 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,904,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,865,000 after purchasing an additional 182,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,667,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

