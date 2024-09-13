HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $885.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $903.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $856.07 and a 200-day moving average of $813.81.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $902.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.