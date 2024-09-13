HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $78.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $79.59. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

