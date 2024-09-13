HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

