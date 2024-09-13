HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 683,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 329,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $45.11 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

