HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,643.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,926,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,670,051. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,752,642 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,812,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

