HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RZLT. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $288.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rezolute by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 15.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rezolute by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rezolute by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

