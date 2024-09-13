Head-To-Head Review: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) versus Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HG and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Communities 0 5 6 0 2.55

Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $137.64, suggesting a potential downside of 4.83%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than HG.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $11.11 million 1.59 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Sun Communities $3.22 billion 5.59 -$201.00 million $1.16 124.67

This table compares HG and Sun Communities”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sun Communities.

Volatility & Risk

HG has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG -3.02% -1.05% -0.74% Sun Communities 3.49% 1.50% 0.66%

Summary

Sun Communities beats HG on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

